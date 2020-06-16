UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

A man shot his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Jaranwala police station on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : A man shot his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Jaranwala police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Mansha resident of Chak No.34 Sitiana Road, Jaranwala city got infuriated after an altercation with his wife Razia Bibi (40).

In a fit of rage, Mansha shot at and killed his wife and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary of TehsilHeadquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala.

Police are investigating.

