UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:55 PM

Man kills wife over domestic issue

A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Balokhatana area of Shakargarh, Punjab, police reported on Wednesday night.

SHAKARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Balokhatana area of Shakargarh, Punjab, police reported on Wednesday night.

According to details, a man opened indiscriminate firing at his wife to settle domestic issue in an area of Balokhatana and after killing her, he managed to flee away.

Police after receiving information rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to nab perpetrators.

As per initial report, the woman had filed divorce in a court over domestic issues. The ill-fated woman left three children behind to survive. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Divorce Wife Man Shakargarh SITE Women Court

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner for accelerating relief activi ..

2 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.