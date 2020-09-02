Man kills wife over domestic issue

(@FahadShabbir)

A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Balokhatana area of Shakargarh, Punjab, police reported on Wednesday night.

SHAKARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Balokhatana area of Shakargarh, Punjab, police reported on Wednesday night.

According to details, a man opened indiscriminate firing at his wife to settle domestic issue in an area of Balokhatana and after killing her, he managed to flee away.

Police after receiving information rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to nab perpetrators.

As per initial report, the woman had filed divorce in a court over domestic issues. The ill-fated woman left three children behind to survive. Further investigations are underway.