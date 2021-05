(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A woman was killed over a domestic issue in Bhagtanwala Police limits on Thursday.

The police said Amir Shehzad Luqmanpur village had quarreled with his 24-year-old wife Maryam Bibiover domestic matters and the accused shot her dead, and fled.

The police have registered a case against the accused.