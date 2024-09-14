Man kills wife over domestic issue

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A man allegedly killed his wife with an axe over a domestic issue in the Dunyapur Sadar police precincts, on Saturday.

SHO Sadar Police Rai Nazakat said Ramzan allegedly killed his 60-year-old wife Maqsood Mai and fled.

Upon receiving information, police teams were formed for the arrest of the fleeing suspect. Police arrested the accused within two hours of the incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz said that every possible support would be extended to victim's family until justice is served.