Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman was killed by her husband over domestic issues in Kotmomin Police limits here on Friday.

According to police, Abbas Ali r/o village Mateela,tehsil Kotmomin used to quarrel with his 29-year-old wife Saima Bibi over domestic issues.

On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage, accused Abbas allegedly shot her dead and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

