Open Menu

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Man kills wife over domestic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A man killed his wife over domestic issues here under the jurisdiction of Johrabad police station on Monday.

The police said that Safdar Hayyat (58) resident of Dhook Jalywali village had an altercation with his wife Sardar Bibi (55) over domestic issues.

On the day of incident, after exchanging harsh words with each other, he killed his wife after opening fire at her.

The police concerned reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Wife Man

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

18 minutes ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

42 minutes ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan