Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A man killed his wife over domestic issues here under the jurisdiction of Johrabad police station on Monday.
The police said that Safdar Hayyat (58) resident of Dhook Jalywali village had an altercation with his wife Sardar Bibi (55) over domestic issues.
On the day of incident, after exchanging harsh words with each other, he killed his wife after opening fire at her.
The police concerned reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
