Man kills wife over domestic issues in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was killed over domestic issues in Bhera Police limits. Police sources said Thursday that Khalaq Dad a resident of village Nibba Bangla Tehsil Bhera used to quarrel with his wife 27-year-old Farzana Bibi over domestic affairs.

On the day of incident both husband and wife quarreled over the matter, in a fit of rage the accused husband Khalaq Dad has allegedly shot dead his wife Farzana and fled from the scene.

Deceased was a mother of three children. Body was handed over the heirs after postmortem; on the report of deceased' Father Ahraf Ali police have registered case against the accused.