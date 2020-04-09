UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Issues In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

A woman was killed over domestic issues in Bhera Police limits. Police sources said Thursday that Khalaq Dad a resident of village Nibba Bangla Tehsil Bhera used to quarrel with his wife 27-year-old Farzana Bibi over domestic affairs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was killed over domestic issues in Bhera Police limits. Police sources said Thursday that Khalaq Dad a resident of village Nibba Bangla Tehsil Bhera used to quarrel with his wife 27-year-old Farzana Bibi over domestic affairs.

On the day of incident both husband and wife quarreled over the matter, in a fit of rage the accused husband Khalaq Dad has allegedly shot dead his wife Farzana and fled from the scene.

Deceased was a mother of three children. Body was handed over the heirs after postmortem; on the report of deceased' Father Ahraf Ali police have registered case against the accused.

