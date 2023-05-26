UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife Over Dowry Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Man kills wife over dowry issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A man allegedly killed his newly-wed wife over dowry issue in the area of Sahianwala police precincts.   A spokesman said that Abid Hussain of Chak No 24-JB had married Nazia Batool of Shahkot four months ago.

However, disputes starting arising between the two families as girl's parents had given small dowry to their daughter.

  Their quarrels took place from time to time during this period of time. On the day of incident, Abid Hussain allegedly strangled Nazia Batool after exchange of harsh words.

 Later, the accused reportedly dubbed the murder as suicide and informed the police.  However, the police, on the complaint of girl's family, registered a murder case against the husband and started investigation. The body was sent to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Exchange Married Suicide Wife Man Family From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

3 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces KakÃ¡ as Global Brand Ambassador fo ..

OPPO Announces KakÃ¡ as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Pa ..

8 minutes ago
 Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of CO ..

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Natio ..

25 minutes ago
 International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimahâ€™s &#039;A&#039 ..

2 hours ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

2 hours ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.