Man kills wife over dowry issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A man allegedly killed his newly-wed wife over dowry issue in the area of Sahianwala police precincts. A spokesman said that Abid Hussain of Chak No 24-JB had married Nazia Batool of Shahkot four months ago.

However, disputes starting arising between the two families as girl's parents had given small dowry to their daughter.

Their quarrels took place from time to time during this period of time. On the day of incident, Abid Hussain allegedly strangled Nazia Batool after exchange of harsh words.

Later, the accused reportedly dubbed the murder as suicide and informed the police. However, the police, on the complaint of girl's family, registered a murder case against the husband and started investigation. The body was sent to mortuary for postmortem, he added.