Man Kills Wife Over Family Dispute

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Man kills wife over family dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was killed allegedly by her husband over a family dispute in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

Murad Khan resident of Dhoke Lalyal near Bilal Masjid quarreled with his wife Lailama (20) over a family matter and beat her brutally who received injuries on kneck and head.

She was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Later, the accused was handed over to Sadiqabad police for further investigation. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

