Man Kills Wife Over Family Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Saddar police station, here on Friday.
According to police Gull Muaz, resident of Shahpur Saddar area, exchanged some hot words with his wife over a family dispute which infuriated the man who gunned down his wife.
Upon receiving information, police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for necessary legal formalities and arrested the accused.
Further investigation is in progress.
