Man kills wife over family dispute in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman was killed allegedly by her hysband over a family dispute in Mid-Ranjha police precincts.

Police said on Sunday that Bashir Ahmed of Kot Miana quarreled with his wife Rubina Bibi (26) over a family matter and shot her dead in a fit of rage.

Later he fled the crime scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's father, Muhammad Nawaz, police registered a case and started investigation.