Man Kills Wife Over Family Dispute In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman was killed allegedly by her hysband over a family dispute in Mid-Ranjha police precincts.
Police said on Sunday that Bashir Ahmed of Kot Miana quarreled with his wife Rubina Bibi (26) over a family matter and shot her dead in a fit of rage.
Later he fled the crime scene.
The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.
On the report of deceased's father, Muhammad Nawaz, police registered a case and started investigation.