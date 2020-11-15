UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife Over Family Dispute In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Man kills wife over family dispute in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman was killed allegedly by her hysband over a family dispute in Mid-Ranjha police precincts.

Police said on Sunday that Bashir Ahmed of Kot Miana quarreled with his wife Rubina Bibi (26) over a family matter and shot her dead in a fit of rage.

Later he fled the crime scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's father, Muhammad Nawaz, police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Wife Women Sunday Family

Recent Stories

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

11 minutes ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

26 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

26 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.