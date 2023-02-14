UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife Over Second Marriage Dispute In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 08:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :An infuriated man allegedly killed his wife over second marriage dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Irfan resident of Pindi Isa wanted second marriage but his wife Nimra was opposing him.

Over this dispute, an altercation occurred between the couple which enraged Irfan and he along with his accomplices killed his wife and escaped from the scene.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

