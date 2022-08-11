Man kills wife over some issue

A married woman was murdered while five people were injured in an accident near here on Thursday

The Rescue 1122 said a man killed his wife Nadia, 18, over some issue and threw the body into Ravi river near Kilyanwala, Garh Fateh Shah Road, in Tandlianwala area.

On information, a rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body.

Meanwhile, a speeding car collided with another vehicle on Canal Road near Wapda city.

As a result, Nabila, Madiha, Muhammad Shan , Kashif and Azan received injuries who were shiftedto the Allied Hospital.