Man Kills Wife Over Some Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Man kills wife over some issue

A married woman was murdered while five people were injured in an accident near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A married woman was murdered while five people were injured in an accident near here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said a man killed his wife Nadia, 18, over some issue and threw the body into Ravi river near Kilyanwala, Garh Fateh Shah Road, in Tandlianwala area.

On information, a rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body.

Meanwhile, a speeding car collided with another vehicle on Canal Road near Wapda city.

As a result, Nabila, Madiha, Muhammad Shan , Kashif and Azan received injuries who were shiftedto the Allied Hospital.

