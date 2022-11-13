Man kills wife, sister-in-law before committing suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed which included two women with one injured of the same family in a petty dispute in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Regi here on Sunday.

The police official of the said station confirmed the firing incident.

According to details, accused Nazer Ali opened "indiscriminate fire killing his wife, sister-in-law and injured his brother before shooting himself dead by committing suicide.

The accused Nazar Ali had just recently returned to Pakistan from abroad, said the police.

Police also confirmed that the alleged accused was reported to be mentally ill.

The injured brother of the accused has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.