Man Kills Wife, Son In Shabqadar

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Man kills wife, son in Shabqadar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A man in Shabqada tehsil of Charsadda district shot dead his wife and young son and critically injured the daughter after some domestic skirmishes, police informed on Sunday.

Police said the callous father who was stated to be mentally disturb, shot dead his wife, son and injured the 8-year-old daughter in Dilla Zak area of Shabqada before fleeing the area.

 

The mentally disturbed man went for the extreme action in the wake of frequent domestic skirmishes, police said adding that a case has been registered and investigation started.

APP/vak

