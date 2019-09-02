UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife, Stabs Sister In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) -:A man killed his wife and injured his sister over a domestic dispute here in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Monday that Sumaira Bibi w/o Aqib and her sister-in-law Salma Bibi exchanged harsh words over a minor issue.

During the altercation, Aqib came and tried to intervene. On failing to appease to women, he strangulated his wife and severely injured his sister with a sharp-edge weapon.

The deceased woman and injured person were shifted to hospital. The accused managed to escape from the scene and police started investigation.

