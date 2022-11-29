UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 08:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :In a tragic incident, a man namely Fawad here on Tuesday killed his wife and three children in Shamsi Colony of Malir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Sajid Amir Sadozai said that police recovered four bodies from a house in Malir. The victims were tenants of a house where the crime was perpetrated.

He confirmed the police found bodies of 38-year-old Fawad's wife Huma, 16-year-old daughter Neha, 12-year-old girl Fatima and 10-year-old girl Samra in the house.

Addressing the media persons outside the crime scene, Sodazai said the murderer killed his wife and daughters with a sharp-edged tool before trying to take his life.

He was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. The police also seized the blood-stained knife from the crime scene.

He said the house was locked from the inside after the murders,which indicated the suspect was behind the killings.

According to SSP Korangi, the slain woman's brother and mother lived on the ground floor of the house, but they did not hear any wailing, which indicated that the suspect drugged the victims to death.

According to the police, an investigation had been started.

The footage of the cameras installed on the sides will also be obtained.

