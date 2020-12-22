UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife, Two Children Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Man kills wife, two children over domestic dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute, here on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place in Green Town where accused Ashiq Ali killed his wife, Shamim, and two children, Fauzia and Faisal, over a domestic dispute.

The police shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital and and after hectic efforts of few hours arrested accused Ashiq.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from CCPO Lahore about this incident and directed the authorities concerned that strict punishment be given to the arrested accused under the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

