Man kills wife, two daughters and his aunt in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A man killed his wife, two daughters and an aunt in Faqir Goth near Mirzapur town of district Shikarpur, told Shikarpur Police on Tuesday.

The man identified as Ghulam Asghar Junejo, son of Ghulam Rasool, sprayed a volley of bullets with a Kalashnikov and killed his 30-year-old wife Salima, his daughters, 11-year-old Kubra, 7-year-old Azra and 40-year-old aunt Farzana, while his other daughter, five-year-old Aqsa got critically injured.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital and arrested the accused with the weapon used in the incident.