Man kills wife, two daughters over domestic dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife and two daughters in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station over domestic dispute on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

As soon as the incident was reported, SDPO Taxila Tahir Kazmi, SHO Saddar Wah Police Station police officers rushed to the spot with a heavy contingent.

A man identified Azhar Shah shot dead his wife and two daughters due to domestic dispute in the Saddar Wah area and after committing crime, he fled the scene.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali talking to media said that the incident was being investigated from all angles. A forensic team was called on the spot and evidence was being collected adding that teams are being constituted while raids are being carried out for the arrest of the killer.

The accused should be arrested soon and brought to justice, he added.

A murder case has been registered with the Saddar Wah Police Station.