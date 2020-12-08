UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

Man kills wife, two daughters over domestic dispute

A man killed his wife and two daughters in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station over domestic dispute on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife and two daughters in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station over domestic dispute on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

As soon as the incident was reported, SDPO Taxila Tahir Kazmi, SHO Saddar Wah Police Station police officers rushed to the spot with a heavy contingent.

A man identified Azhar Shah shot dead his wife and two daughters due to domestic dispute in the Saddar Wah area and after committing crime, he fled the scene.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali talking to media said that the incident was being investigated from all angles. A forensic team was called on the spot and evidence was being collected adding that teams are being constituted while raids are being carried out for the arrest of the killer.

The accused should be arrested soon and brought to justice, he added.

A murder case has been registered with the Saddar Wah Police Station.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Wife Man Taxila Saddar Media All From

Recent Stories

Commander Southern Command Lt General Waseem Ashra ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistan effectively combating scourge of corrupti ..

5 seconds ago

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 8th round of bilateral ..

7 seconds ago

Russian Cosmonauts to Be Inoculated With Sputnik V ..

8 seconds ago

228 among 523 closed industrial units restarted: K ..

12 seconds ago

Moscow Satisfied With Turkish Court Ruling to Rele ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.