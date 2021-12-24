Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

A man killed his wife and paramour here in the limits of Dijkot police limits on late Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A man killed his wife and paramour here in the limits of Dijkot police limits on late Thursday.

Police said on Friday that Shaukat of chak 246-RB suspected that his wife Sumera had illicit relations with Zulfiqar.

On the day of incident, he found them together which enraged him. He attacked with sharp edged weapon and killed both of them on the spot. Later, the accused confessed his crime before police team.

Police shifted the bodies to local hospital and collected forensic evidence from the crime site.