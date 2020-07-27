UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife's Uncle In Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Man kills wife's uncle in domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A maternal uncle of a married woman was allegedly killed as he was trying to protect the niece from torture of her husband, at Mauza Wahi Baig in Khangarh.

According to police sources, a youngster namely Kashif resident of Basti Durrani Wala, married a woman namely Salma Bibi. Kashif was not on good terms with his in-laws. So, he did not allow his wife to meet her parents for last one year.

On Monday, Salma Bibi, along with her eight months child left for her parents home for short period. When Kashif came to know about wife's departure, he immediately rushed to in-laws home. He tried to beat his wife for not obeying his instructions. However, maternal uncle of Salama Bibi, namely Shahbaz Hussain tried to stop Kashif from torturing Salma Bibi. In fit of rage, he opened fire at her uncle. Resultantly, he died. Khangarh police arrested the alleged outlaw and started investigation into the incident.

