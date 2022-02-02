UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Young Sister In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 03:08 PM

A man killed his young sister here in the jurisdiction of Shahnikdar police station,a police spokesman said on Wednesday

Police said that accused Shahzad, resident of chak 156-NB, suspected that his 16-year-old sister Mehwish Bibi had illicit relations with a boy of same locality.

On the day of incident, accused Shahzad had an altercation with his sibling over the matter. In a fit of rage he allegedly stabbed the girl to death and fled from the scene.

The body of the victim was handed over to the family after postmortem at a local hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.

