Man kills young sister in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A man killed his young sister here in the jurisdiction of Shahnikdar police station,a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Police said that accused Shahzad, resident of chak 156-NB, suspected that his 16-year-old sister Mehwish Bibi had illicit relations with a boy of same locality.

On the day of incident, accused Shahzad had an altercation with his sibling over the matter. In a fit of rage he allegedly stabbed the girl to death and fled from the scene.

The body of the victim was handed over to the family after postmortem at a local hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.