Man kills younger brother, injures another

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his younger brother and injured another

over matrimonial issue, in the limits of Sadr police station

here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in Bhutto Colony

where Naveed allegedly opened fire at his two younger brothers

in a marriage function over matrimonial issue.

As a result,

Muhammad Shafique died on the spot while his another

brother Tanveer suffered critical bullet wounds.

The police shifted the victims to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police were looking into the matter.