Man Kills Younger Brother, Injures Another
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his younger brother and injured another
over matrimonial issue, in the limits of Sadr police station
here on Sunday.
According to police, the incident took place in Bhutto Colony
where Naveed allegedly opened fire at his two younger brothers
in a marriage function over matrimonial issue.
As a result,
Muhammad Shafique died on the spot while his another
brother Tanveer suffered critical bullet wounds.
The police shifted the victims to a hospital for medical treatment.
Police were looking into the matter.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills younger brother, injures another1 minute ago
-
DC reviews progress on LDP31 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to Forces for successful operations41 minutes ago
-
CCI meeting paves way for resolving water disputes, says KP Governor41 minutes ago
-
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes swat & adjoining areas51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
Violence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase51 minutes ago
-
Weekend mornings outdoors with family become new norm: report51 minutes ago
-
Cinema's decline: audiences flock to LEDs and mobiles for movie magic51 minutes ago
-
Another Indian nefarious plan exposed to attack Pakistani High Commission in London1 hour ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for schoolchildren1 hour ago
-
Excise Deptt refutes media reports; collects Rs15 bln, launches doorstep services1 hour ago