Open Menu

Man Kills Younger Brother, Injures Another

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Man kills younger brother, injures another

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his younger brother and injured another

over matrimonial issue, in the limits of Sadr police station

here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in Bhutto Colony

where Naveed allegedly opened fire at his two younger brothers

in a marriage function over matrimonial issue.

As a result,

Muhammad Shafique died on the spot while his another

brother Tanveer suffered critical bullet wounds.

The police shifted the victims to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police were looking into the matter.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

18 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

18 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

22 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

23 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

23 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan