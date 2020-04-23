UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:00 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Omar Hussain, 55 resident of Kot Rattu, Piplan tehsil wanted to manage marriage of his son Hashim Hussain wtih Sughra Bibi D/o his younger brother Ammat Hussain, 45.

The younger brother refused the proposal. On the day of incident the accused elder brother Omar Hussain has allegedly shot dead Ammat Hussain.

Dead body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

