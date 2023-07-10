Man looted by armed bandits

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was looted at gunpoint by armed bandits in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Monday.

Amir Hussain has reported to the Police that he was going towards his house when two armed persons riding on motorcycle intercepted him and at gunpoint snatched cash, gold ornaments and a cell phone worth Rs 0.5 million and fled away successfully.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.