Man looted on gunpoint

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A robber accompanied by woman looted local citizen in broad day light before escaping the scene, said a police spokesman on Monday.

Victim named as Yaseen was standing at busiest road situated infront of graveyard.

In the meantime, an unidentified motorcyclist with a woman sitting at the rear seat came up suddenly to snatch cash worth Rs. 50,000 from him on gunpoint.

Police Station Civil Lines registered a case on victim's report and started investigation.

Further probe was underway.