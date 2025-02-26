Man Loses 3.71 Million In Wah Cantt Robbery
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A daylight robbery incident where the victim was intercepted and looted Rs3.71 millions in Wah Cantt's Faisal town area, within the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Wednesday.
The robbers, wielding guns, snatched cash worth Rs3.71 million from Shakeel while on his way to deposit cash and fled the scene successfully.
In a separate incident, Sarmad Zaman reported to the police that he was robbed of his motorcycle and cash by two armed bandits in the same police station limits. The robbers again used guns to intimidate Zaman before fleeing with the stolen goods.
Wah Saddar Police have registered two separate cases and launched a thorough investigation into the incidents. The authorities are working to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.
