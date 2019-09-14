UrduPoint.com
Man Loses Life In Accident In Jamshoro

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:08 PM

Man loses life in accident in Jamshoro

At least one man was killed as two motorcycles collided near Kotri in Jamshoro on Saturday.

At least one man was killed as two motorcycles collided near Kotri in Jamshoro on Saturday.

A rescue official informed that unfortunate incident occurred as two motorcycles coming fast from opposite directions collided.

The official further said that police arrested the other motorcyclist and investigation was underway, adding the body was handed over to relatives after postmortem.

