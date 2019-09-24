Man loses life on railway track in Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed as a middle aged man was hit by a train near Harappa Toll Plaza in Sahiwal on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue sources it seemed as the victim was deeply lost in his thoughts that he could not see the train coming, as a result he was hit and died on the spot.

The sources further said the body of deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital that later was handed over to relatives.

A First Investigation report (FIR) had been filed to probe the incident.