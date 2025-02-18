Open Menu

Man Murdered, Another Injured In Clash Between Two Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Man murdered, another injured in clash between two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A man here on Tuesday was killed while another got injuries in a clash between two group over minor issue.

The police spokesman said the groups opened indiscriminate firing on each other under jurisdiction of Fatehpur Police Station in District, Layyah.

As a result, a person identified as Sajjad killed on the spot while another namely Shahbaz received injuries, he added.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

The spokesman said the police registered a case and lunched further prob.

APP/sbn/378

Recent Stories

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

26 minutes ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

56 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

1 hour ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

3 hours ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan