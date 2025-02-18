Man murdered, another injured in clash between two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A man here on Tuesday was killed while another got injuries in a clash between two group over minor issue.

The police spokesman said the groups opened indiscriminate firing on each other under jurisdiction of Fatehpur Police Station in District, Layyah.

As a result, a person identified as Sajjad killed on the spot while another namely Shahbaz received injuries, he added.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

The spokesman said the police registered a case and lunched further prob.

APP/sbn/378