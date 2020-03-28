Man murdered, another injured over family quarrels in Mianwali

A man was gunned down while another injured in a firing incident in Wan Bhachhran police limits

MIANMWAli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down while another injured in a firing incident in Wan Bhachhran police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that there was an old enmity between two families of Altta Clan of chak Muzaffar Abad SB Tehsil Wan Bhachhran.

On the day of incident both the families quarreled over some matters and they opened fire as a result a man named Syed Muhammad s/o Fateh Muhammad died on the spot while his son Khan Muhammad s/o Syed Muhammad injured by intercepting bullets, the accused fled from the scene.

The injured and dead body of the person were shifted to THQ hospital.

Police are investigating further into the matter.