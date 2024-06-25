Open Menu

Man Murdered By In-laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A man was killed by his in-laws for contracting a 'love marriage' in the jurisdiction

of Shah Nikdar police station on Tuesday.

According to police, Muhammad Nadeem, a resident of Chakranwala village in Mianwali

district, had solemnized marriage with Naheed Bibi of the same village against the will of

her parents.

Later, the couple fled the village and settled in Chak No. 136 NB of Tehsil Sillanwali.

On the day of incident, the in-laws of Muhammad Nadeem killed him with a sharp-edged

weapon.

The police handed over the body to heirs after postmortem.

On the report of victim's wife, police have registered a case against the accused.

