Man murdered by nephew over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was reportedly killed by his nephew over a land dispute in Khangarh city, on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call in which the caller said that there was a brawl over land dispute and one person was injured.

The on site Rescue staff said that a 70-year-old man was attacked by his nephew, near Mohallah Qadraabad, Khangarh city District Muzaffargarh.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Ibrahim s/o Gul Muhammad, died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.