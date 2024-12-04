Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested

(@Abdulla99267510)

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) A man who, driven by greed, murdered his cousin with the help of friends and cut off his thumb has been arrested.

The police officials said that a suspicious car search in the jurisdiction of Housing Colony Police Station, Sheikhupura, led to the discovery of a young man’s body in a sack.

Using modern technology and human intelligence, the police apprehended the suspects within hours.

The accused confessed to killing his cousin for money in collaboration with his friends.

The police revealed that the victim Yaseen was shot dead and one of his thumbs had been severed.

The suspects used the severed thumb to withdraw Rs1 million from an ATM and had kept the thumb to withdraw the remaining amount later.

The victim was lured from Faisalabad and murdered. His body was placed in the car trunk and dumped in a canal. Yaseen was the only son of his parents.