SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A man was found murdered in Garhi Rangpur-Head Marala village near here on Monday.

According to police, some people of the area spotted the body in the fields and informed the police. The victim was identified as Iftikhar Ali.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy.

Police were investigating.