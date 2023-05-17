Man murdered in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A man was assassinated in a blind murder case in the limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.

Muhammad Miskeen reported to Police that his nephew was sleeping in his house when unknown assassinators entered his house by climbing the wall and shot him dead.

Later his body was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy. Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.