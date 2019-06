(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A youth was murdered in an incident of firing in Tehsil Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Muhammad Imran of Thati Hargan was shot dead by Muhammad Ismail and his two sons- Wajid Hussain and Abid Hussain.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem and registered a case against the accused.