UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Murdered Over Enmity Near Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:58 PM

Man murdered over enmity near Sargodha

A man was tortured to death in an incident of enmity in Kirana police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was tortured to death in an incident of enmity in Kirana police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Khan Muhammad resident of Chak 54/SB Sargodha had enmity with Muhammad Sarfraz over litigation of murder cases; on the day of incident the accused Muhammad Khan along with his 4 accomplices has allegedly tortured to death Sarfraz with sharp edge weapons and fled from the scene.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered case against 5 accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Man Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Special court directs Musharraf to record his stat ..

29 minutes ago

China unveils decision on strengthening military d ..

29 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

29 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to set up rehabilitation centres ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit Ba ..

29 minutes ago

Avalanche kills three shepherds in Astore

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.