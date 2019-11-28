Man murdered over enmity near Sargodha

A man was tortured to death in an incident of enmity in Kirana police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was tortured to death in an incident of enmity in Kirana police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Khan Muhammad resident of Chak 54/SB Sargodha had enmity with Muhammad Sarfraz over litigation of murder cases; on the day of incident the accused Muhammad Khan along with his 4 accomplices has allegedly tortured to death Sarfraz with sharp edge weapons and fled from the scene.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered case against 5 accused and started investigation.