Open Menu

Man Murdered Over Marriage Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

man murdered over marriage dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A 55-years-old man was gun down over marriage dispute in Saleemnagar area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday.

According to police sources, a man named Muhammad Arif had declined a marriage proposal for his daughter from the suspect.

Enraged by the rejection, the suspect retaliated with deadly force, shooting Arif multiple times.

Arif's body was discovered at the scene and police immediately launched an investigation.

A murder case has been registered and authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrator.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Murder Police Marriage Man Saddar From

Recent Stories

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

21 minutes ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

33 minutes ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

2 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

6 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

17 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

17 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

18 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

18 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan