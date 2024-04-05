Man Murdered Over Marriage Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A 55-years-old man was gun down over marriage dispute in Saleemnagar area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday.
According to police sources, a man named Muhammad Arif had declined a marriage proposal for his daughter from the suspect.
Enraged by the rejection, the suspect retaliated with deadly force, shooting Arif multiple times.
Arif's body was discovered at the scene and police immediately launched an investigation.
A murder case has been registered and authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrator.
