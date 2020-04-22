Man murdered over old enmity in Sargodha

A man was murdered over an old enmity in Krana Police limits here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A man was murdered over an old enmity in Krana Police limits here on Wednesday.

According to details Raja Asif a resident of Chak No. 52 SB had an old enmity with Shahzad group, on day of incident Asif and Shahzad exchanged harsh words over a matter on a shop, so in a fit of rage accused Asif allegedly opened fire and killed the Shahzad and fled away from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's mother Fatima Bibi, the police have registered case against the accused and started further investigation.