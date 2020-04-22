UrduPoint.com
Man Murdered Over Old Enmity In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:01 PM

A man was murdered over old enmity here in Karana police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A man was murdered over old enmity here in Karana police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, Raja Asif, a resident of chak 52 SB, had old enmity with Shahzad group.

On the day of incident accused Raja Asif and Shahzad exchanged harsh words over the dispute at a shop.

Accused Asif allegedly fired gunshots at Shahzad and fled from the scene. Shahzad died on the spot.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of Fatima Bibi,mother of deceased, concerned police registered case against the accused andlaunched investigation.

