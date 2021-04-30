UrduPoint.com
Man Murders Two Sisters, Escapes: Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:57 PM

A man has been accused of murdering his two sisters at their house in Usman Shah village near Larkana, the police said Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A man has been accused of murdering his two sisters at their house in Usman Shah village near Larkana, the police said Friday.

Their neighbours said that the man shot both his sisters following an argument, a private news channel reported.

The bodies have been moved to the Chandka Medical College.

An FIR has been registered and the police are investigating the case.

