Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a tragic incident, a man murdered his spouse and two sons and committed suicide on domestic issues in the premises of Alpa police station on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In a tragic incident, a man murdered his spouse and two sons and committed suicide on domestic issues in the premises of Alpa police station on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, responding to an emergency call of gunshot injuries near a private bank in the jurisdiction of Alpa police station, the team found two children identified as Alyan (5) and Aryan (3), along with their parents Maroof (35) and Iqra Bibi (33), who were critically injured. The rescue officials confirmed that the children succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The rescue team shifted the bodies and injured couple to Nishtar Hospital.

Nishtar Hospital Accident & Emegency Ward DMS evening, Dr Kamran told APP that Maroof and his spouse were shifted to the hospital around 2:25pm in a critical condition, adding that the husband died at 3 pm during treatment followed by Iqra who breathed her last after a short while of her husband's death.

Later, the bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem, he explained.

Meanwhile Iqra mother also died after hearing the tragic news in Quetta and her aunt passed away in Lahore when she was conveyed the sorrowful incident.

Initial investigations revealed that Maroof was distressed over ongoing misunderstandings with his wife and he attacked his family in a fit of despair. He shot his two sons and wife before turning the weapon on himself.

Alpa police have started investigations into the incident, police sources said.

Funeral prayers of four family members will be offered at 2:30 pm in Shahi Eid Gah at Khanewal road on Friday.