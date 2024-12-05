Man Murders Wife, Two Sons, Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:28 PM
In a tragic incident, a man murdered his spouse and two sons and committed suicide on domestic issues in the premises of Alpa police station on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In a tragic incident, a man murdered his spouse and two sons and committed suicide on domestic issues in the premises of Alpa police station on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, responding to an emergency call of gunshot injuries near a private bank in the jurisdiction of Alpa police station, the team found two children identified as Alyan (5) and Aryan (3), along with their parents Maroof (35) and Iqra Bibi (33), who were critically injured. The rescue officials confirmed that the children succumbed to injuries on the spot.
The rescue team shifted the bodies and injured couple to Nishtar Hospital.
Nishtar Hospital Accident & Emegency Ward DMS evening, Dr Kamran told APP that Maroof and his spouse were shifted to the hospital around 2:25pm in a critical condition, adding that the husband died at 3 pm during treatment followed by Iqra who breathed her last after a short while of her husband's death.
Later, the bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem, he explained.
Meanwhile Iqra mother also died after hearing the tragic news in Quetta and her aunt passed away in Lahore when she was conveyed the sorrowful incident.
Initial investigations revealed that Maroof was distressed over ongoing misunderstandings with his wife and he attacked his family in a fit of despair. He shot his two sons and wife before turning the weapon on himself.
Alpa police have started investigations into the incident, police sources said.
Funeral prayers of four family members will be offered at 2:30 pm in Shahi Eid Gah at Khanewal road on Friday.
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals7 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector9 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape9 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA10 minutes ago
-
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th10 minutes ago
-
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima17 minutes ago
-
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body17 minutes ago
-
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem17 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines17 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari27 minutes ago
-
PNS MOAWIN visits Kenya, set up free medical camp27 minutes ago