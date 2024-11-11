Man, nephew killed by lightning in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A man and his nephew were killed when struck by lightning in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur district, Rescue 1122

informed on Monday.

Both the uncle and nephew had taken their cattle to a nearby mountain in Salarzai when lightning struck them, killing them both on-the-spot.

The dead were identified as Ismail, son of Sahib and Hamza, son of Haroon.

The Rescue 1122 staff faced hardship in reaching the site of the incident as heavy rain, thunder and hailstorm started in the area.