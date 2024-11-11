Open Menu

Man, Nephew Killed By Lightning In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Man, nephew killed by lightning in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A man and his nephew were killed when struck by lightning in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur district, Rescue 1122

informed on Monday.

Both the uncle and nephew had taken their cattle to a nearby mountain in Salarzai when lightning struck them, killing them both on-the-spot.

The dead were identified as Ismail, son of Sahib and Hamza, son of Haroon.

The Rescue 1122 staff faced hardship in reaching the site of the incident as heavy rain, thunder and hailstorm started in the area.

Related Topics

Dead Man SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

2 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

23 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

2 days ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan