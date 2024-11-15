Man netted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Police on Friday arrested a suspect who allegedly molested a nine-year-old boy in his house in village Haji Shah in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station.

According to police sources, Muhammad Rizwan has reported to police that his 9-year-old nephew Muhammad Kamran, who is a student of grade 5 in the local school, was playing outside his house when Aabad Ali took him to his house, where he molested him.

Later on, returning to his house, he narrated his ordeal and subsequently, the victim was taken to the district headquarters hospital, and after a medical examination that confirmed the assault, the police registered a case against the nominated accused and sent him behind bars.

