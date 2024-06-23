Man, Niece Drown In Indus River
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A man and his niece drowned while swimming in the Indus river near Hussainabad embankment here on Sunday.
According to the police, four persons of a family belonging to Karachi had drowned in the river but two of them were rescued by the local divers.
However, the police added, 55 years old Yaqoob Ahmed and his 9-year-old niece Maryam were pulled out dead from the river.
The family lived in Korangi, Karachi, and they were visiting their relatives in Hussainabad.
The dead bodies were handed over to the family for burial.
APP/zmb
