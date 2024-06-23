Open Menu

Man, Niece Drown In Indus River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Man, niece drown in Indus river

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A man and his niece drowned while swimming in the Indus river near Hussainabad embankment here on Sunday.

According to the police, four persons of a family belonging to Karachi had drowned in the river but two of them were rescued by the local divers.

However, the police added, 55 years old Yaqoob Ahmed and his 9-year-old niece Maryam were pulled out dead from the river.

The family lived in Korangi, Karachi, and they were visiting their relatives in Hussainabad.

The dead bodies were handed over to the family for burial.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Police Man Korangi Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

21 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

21 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

21 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

21 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

21 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan