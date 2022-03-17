UrduPoint.com

Man Notorious For Drug Dealing Renounces Illicit Business

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Man notorious for drug dealing renounces illicit business

Once notorious for dealing in narcotics to earn a living, a man has renounced the illicit business in front of many people inside a mosque on the community advocacy, area people and Imam of the mosque said on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Once notorious for dealing in narcotics to earn a living, a man has renounced the illicit business in front of many people inside a mosque on the community advocacy, area people and Imam of the mosque said on Thursday.

Mustafa Siyal, resident of Daira Deen Panah area of tahsil Kot Addu, used to sell drug but announced to shun the practice last night at the advocacy efforts made by the community, spearheaded by Imam of the mosque Qari Muhammad Zakariya.

Inside the mosque, he placed his hand on holy Quran and pledged not to involve in the illicit business any further and to earn his living by other legitimate means like doing labour.

He said, he now says his prayers five times a day and sought forgiveness from Almighty Allah for his sins.

Qari Muhammad Zakariya, Qari Muhammad Tariq and people of the area were present in the mosque.

Qari Zakariya said, Almighty wished to give him strength to seek forgiveness and those who seek forgiveness with purity of heart are absolved of their sins and get continuous guidance to the true path.

Related Topics

Business Man Kot Addu Mosque From Labour

Recent Stories

ISPR releases Shad Rahe Pakistan national song ami ..

ISPR releases Shad Rahe Pakistan national song amid 23rd March celebrations

3 minutes ago
 Federer's Ukranian conqueror swaps racquet for Kal ..

Federer's Ukranian conqueror swaps racquet for Kalashnikov

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 3% on Fed rate

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 3% on Fed rate

3 minutes ago
 PTCL Group concludes Month-long campaign on Gender ..

PTCL Group concludes Month-long campaign on Gender Equality

21 minutes ago
 IHC moved against public gathering at Red Zone

IHC moved against public gathering at Red Zone

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>