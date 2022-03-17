Man notorious for drug dealing renounces illicit business

Once notorious for dealing in narcotics to earn a living, a man has renounced the illicit business in front of many people inside a mosque on the community advocacy, area people and Imam of the mosque said on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Once notorious for dealing in narcotics to earn a living, a man has renounced the illicit business in front of many people inside a mosque on the community advocacy, area people and Imam of the mosque said on Thursday.

Mustafa Siyal, resident of Daira Deen Panah area of tahsil Kot Addu, used to sell drug but announced to shun the practice last night at the advocacy efforts made by the community, spearheaded by Imam of the mosque Qari Muhammad Zakariya.

Inside the mosque, he placed his hand on holy Quran and pledged not to involve in the illicit business any further and to earn his living by other legitimate means like doing labour.

He said, he now says his prayers five times a day and sought forgiveness from Almighty Allah for his sins.

Qari Muhammad Zakariya, Qari Muhammad Tariq and people of the area were present in the mosque.

Qari Zakariya said, Almighty wished to give him strength to seek forgiveness and those who seek forgiveness with purity of heart are absolved of their sins and get continuous guidance to the true path.