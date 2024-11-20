Open Menu

Man On BBA Killed In Front Of Shabqadar Courts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Man on BBA killed in front of Shabqadar courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A man who had just secured Bail Before Arrest (BBA) from a local court in Charsadda was shot dead by an opponent on Wednesday.

Police said, a man named Arshad, son of Taj Muhammad, was shot dead by his opponent soon after he secured a BBA and came out of the Judicial Complex in Shabqadar tehsil.

Body of the deceased was taken to Shabqadar hospital for medico-legal procedure.

The assailant managed to flee the scene however, police have collected evidence and statements of the eye witnesses and started an investigation.

