Man opens fire in DIKhan, kills two from same family

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A minor verbal altercation turned fatal in Kotjai village of Dera Ismail Khan when an armed assailant opened fire outside a local bakery, killing two young men from the same family. Police have registered a double murder case and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Paharpur Police Station, the incident took place after 29-year-old Qamar Zaman Jai and his 25-year-old brother Mudassir were invited by acquaintances Hayatullah and Azizullah, all residents of Kotjai, to join them for drinks at the nearby Petrol Pump Bakery.

The group travelled together on motorcycles, with Hayatullah driving one of the bikes. Upon arriving at the bakery, Qamar and Azizullah went inside to purchase cold drinks. As they stepped outside, the attacker—identified as Hasnain, son of Aurangzeb alias Bhutto, also from Kotjai—arrived on a 125cc motorcycle, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.

According to eyewitness accounts, Hasnain opened fire without warning, targeting Mudassir and Hayatullah. Both victims fell to the ground after being hit by several bullets. The assailant fled the scene immediately on his motorcycle.

“We were unarmed and powerless to stop him,” said Qamar, who witnessed the entire attack along with Azizullah. “When we reached our injured companions, they had already succumbed to their wounds.”

The shooting occurred in front of several bystanders, including customers and workers at the bakery and petrol station. The motive, police say, appears to be a verbal dispute that had taken place earlier in the day between the accused and one of the victims.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest the suspect. The incident has shocked the quiet town of Kotjai, where violent crimes hardly ever happen.